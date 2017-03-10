2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Actor

Anne Thompson’s early look at the Oscar race includes Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix and more.

It’s way too early to make any predictions.

But a scan of upcoming projects yields a long list of Best Actor candidates. They range from such lauded industry heavyweights as Steve Carell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matt Damon, Michael Fassbender, Gary Oldman, and Joaquin Phoenix, to rising stars looking to get their first Oscar break (Chadwick Boseman, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Clarke, Armie Hammer, Domnhall Gleeson).

Back in January, Sundance broke Chalamet and Hammer in Luca Guadignino’s critics’ darling “Call Me By Your Name,” which Sony Pictures Classics will push hard with audiences and Academy voters. Other well-reviewed Sundance performances include writer-comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios’ “The Big Sick”), Jason Clarke (Netflix’s “Mudbound”), and veteran Sam Elliott (The Orchard’s “The Hero”).

As always, Cannes and the fall festivals will bring the race into clearer focus. Boseman, Carell, Cumberbatch, and Oldman are in period biopic mode as young Justice Thurgood Marshall, tennis player Bobby Riggs, inventor Thomas Edison and Sir Winston Churchill, respectively, in Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall” (Open Road), Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris’s “Battle of the Sexes” (Fox Searchlight), “The Current War” (Weinstein Co.), and Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour” (Working Title/Focus Features).

Phoenix is the latest actor to take on the role of Jesus of Nazareth in Weinstein’s “Mary Magdalene,” directed by “Lion” breakout Garth Davis. And Daniel Day Lewis could well be in the running for his sixth Oscar nomination, reunited with Paul Thomas Anderson in his first film since his Oscar-winning “Lincoln.” (Focus Features will release the untitled Annapurna production.)

Below is the long list of early hopefuls we’ve got on our radar. Remember, no one can be deemed a frontrunner until we have seen the film.

Frontrunners:

Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Jason Clarke (“Mudbound”)

Sam Elliott (“The Hero”)

Armie Hammer (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”)

Contenders:

Chadwick Boseman (“Marshall”)

John Boyega (“Untitled Detroit Project”)

Steve Carell (“Battle of the Sexes”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Current War”)

Matt Damon (“Downsizing”)

Idris Elba (“The Mountain Between Us”)

Colin Farrell (“The Beguiled”)

Michael Fassbender (“The Snowman”)

Richard Gere (“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Fall of a Fixer”)

Domnhall Gleeson (“Untitled A.A. Milne”)

Hugh Jackman (“Logan,” “The Greatest Showman”)

Daniel Day Lewis (“Untitled PTA”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Mary Magdalene”)

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”)

