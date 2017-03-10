2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Actress

Anne Thompson’s early look at the Oscar race includes Nicole Kidman, Isabelle Huppert and more.

Audiences got their first looks at Emma Stone, Brie Larson, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lawrence’s winning Best Actress performances at fall festivals Toronto or Telluride, so we may not have a clear view of this category until September.

Cannes may give us some early clues, when Golden Globe and Cesar-winner Isabelle Huppert is expected to resurface in Michael Haneke’s “Happy End.” Woody Allen’s upcoming “Wonder Wheel” could reveal whether Kate Winslet could enjoy the same kind of awards season run that Cate Blanchett had in the lead-up to her “Blue Jasmine” win.

Last year’s Toronto breakout Florence Pugh (“Lady Macbeth”) and Sundance rising star Danielle MacDonald (“Patti Cake$”) could join former nominee Carey Mulligan (“Mudbound”) in contention.

Check back in June when Nicole Kidman gets a chance to shine in Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.”

A list of early possibilities is below. None will be considered for Frontrunner until I see them.

Frontrunners

Danielle MacDonald (“Patti Cake$”)

Carey Mulligan (“Mudbound”)

Contenders

Annette Bening (“Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool”)

Jessica Chastain (“Molly’s Game”)

Eva Green (“Based on a True Story”)

Sally Hawkins (“The Shape Of Water”)

Isabelle Huppert (“Happy End”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Beguiled”)

Keira Knightley (“The Aftermath”)

Brie Larson (“The Glass Castle”)

Florence Pugh (“Lady Macbeth”)

Rooney Mara (“Mary Magdalene”)

Natalie Portman (“Annihilation”)

Emma Stone (“Battle of The Sexes”)

Daniela Vega (“A Fantastic Woman”)

Katherine Waterston (“The Current War”)

Naomi Watts (“The Book of Henry”)

Rachel Weisz (“My Cousin Rachel”)

Michelle Williams (“Wonderstruck”)

Kristen Wiig (“Downsizing”)

Kate Winslet (‘The Mountain Between Us,” “Wonder Wheel”)

