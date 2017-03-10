2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

Anne Thompson’s early look at the Oscar race includes Sterling K. Brown, Woody Harrelson and more.

Biopics, comedies, period pieces and intimate dramas: films that yield Best Supporting Actor nods come in all shapes and sizes. Recent years have shown that they come at all times of the calendar year, too.

This year, Sundance yielded a good crop of contenders. Ray Romano impressed among the crowd-pleasing charms of “The Big Sick.” The biggest challenges facing nominations for anyone from “Mudbound” and “Call Me By Your Name” might very well be their fellow cast members. Time (and wider audience reactions) will tell how Netflix and Sony Pictures Classics position the candidates from their respective ensembles.

For a beloved actor in his farewell outing in a role he made iconic, don’t count out Patrick Stewart’s grizzled work in “Logan.” And Kevin Kline could sneak in for his touching singing role as Belle’s father in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Mark your calendar for Thanksgiving and Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour.” In addition to what could be the final role for the legendary John Hurt, Ben Mendelsohn’s turn as King George VI could be just the thing to crack this actor’s actor into the Oscar nominee ranks.

A list of early possibilities is below. No one will be deemed a frontrunner until I have seen the film.

Frontrunners

Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound”)

Jason Mitchell (“Mudbound”)

Ray Romano (“The Big Sick”)

Patrick Stewart (“Logan”)

Michel Stuhlbarg (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Contenders

Sterling K. Brown (“Marshall”)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Mary Magdalene”)

Woody Harrelson (“The Glass Castle”)

Ed Harris (“Mother!”)

John Hurt (“Darkest Hour”)

Kevin Kline (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Ben Mendelsohn (“Darkest Hour”)

Michael Shannon (“The Current War”)

Christoph Waltz (“Downsizing”)

