‘Patriot’ Playlist: Listen to the Soundtrack From the One-of-a-Kind Amazon Series and Learn How It Shaped the Show — Watch

Stream the highly original "Patriot" soundtrack below and learn how the music helped inspire the series itself.

While music plays an integral part in most TV shows, the way “Patriot” is built around its original music is as unique as the show itself.

Tracking a N.O.C. — non-official cover — agent who would rather get high and play guitar than save the world, “Patriot” features a number of surprising, insightful songs payed by John Tavner as a way to cope with the stress of his job and the past stress inflicted upon him. While sometimes a little too revealing for his boss’ comfort, the music is moving, charming, and helps define a show as unconventional as it is engaging.

For more on the music and how it was made, watch the exclusive making-of clip below. The video contains behind-the-scenes footage of the recordings, how the music helped bring the characters to life, and how it served as the true inspiration and specific foundation of the show.



“Patriot” explores the lesser known, unglamorous aspects of life as an intelligence officer. While the future of the world is at stake, it’s often the idiosyncrasies of those around John Tavner (Michael Dorman) that force him to have to choose between bad alternatives. Those characters include Tom Tavner (Terry O’Quinn), John’s State Department Director of Intelligence father; John’s older brother Edward Tavner (Michael Chernus), a young Texas congressman; John’s wife Alice, played by Kathleen Munroe; Agathe, played by Aliette Opheim, a brilliant young homicide detective from Luxembourg hot on John’s trail; and Mr. Claret (Kurtwood Smith), John’s stickler of a new “boss” at the piping firm where John is “employed.”

Listen to the playlist below, and take a look at the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above. “Patriot” Season 1 is streaming now on Amazon Prime, and the soundtrack can be purchased here.

