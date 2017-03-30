Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis’ Fashion Drama Sets Christmas Release Date

A new Paul Thomas Anderson movie is quite possibly the best Christmas gift a cinephile could ask for.

Get ready to spend the holidays with Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis. During Focus Features’ presentation at CinemaCon yesterday, in which they touted upcoming releases like “Atomic Blonde” and Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” the company announced that Anderson’s new film will be released on Christmas (via The Film Stage).

The release will most likely be a limited awards qualifying run, before the film opens nationwide in January. Warner Brothers used a similar strategy for “Inherent Vice” back in 2014, opening the film in select theaters in early December before a nationwide rollout January 9.

The release plan is the latest in a very slow-moving news cycle for Anderson and Day-Lewis’ first collaboration since their 2007 masterpiece “There Will Be Blood.” Focus has not even confirmed a title for the film, though rumor has it that the production is going under the name “Phantom Thread” for now. Set in the couture world of 1950s London, the movie will “illuminate the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker,” according to a simple plot summary Focus released in February.

Day-Lewis stars opposite Richard Graham, Lesley Manville and newcomer Vicky Krieps. Anderson’s longtime collaborator Johnny Greenwood will be composing the original score. Right now Focus’ fall slate is relatively thin, with only Stephen Frears’ “Victoria and Abdul” set for September. Anderson films “Inherent Vice,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Magnolia” all received December speciality runs after festival debuts, which seems to be the exact same path his new film is taking.

The Christmas release means Anderson and Day-Lewis will be back in theaters exactly 10 years after “There Will Be Blood” opened. More details around the film will probably come closer to the fall.

