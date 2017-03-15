‘Planet Earth II’ Producers on Showcasing Our Fragile Planet in Troubled Times – IndieWire’s Turn It On Podcast

Ten years after the original, science and technology advances make "Planet Earth II" a must-watch sequel. Also: Why "Iron Fist" is Netflix's first Marvel flop.

As unsettling politics dominate the headlines, BBC America’s “Planet Earth II” comes to TV screens as a welcome respite.

A lot has changed since “Planet Earth” wowed audiences with new images of the globe’s wildlife 10 years ago. Ten years ago, the original edition of the natural history series transformed how we saw the world.

BBC

Now, “Planet Earth II” is taking advantage of advances in technology and science to bring even more stunning images to audiences, and give a global audience an even greater look at our fragile planet.

Shot over three years in 40 different countries, on 117 filming trips and a total of 2,089 shooting days, “Planet Earth II” is narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough and set to a score from the team led by Hans Zimmer that includes Jasha Klebe and Jacob Shea.

BBC

The show ran in the U.K. late last year and about 25 percent of the country watched live each week. TURN IT ON recently sat down with Mike Gunton, who works for BBC Worldwide and the BBC as The Creative Director of Factual and The Natural History Unit, and Elizabeth White, a former research biologist who produced the “Islands” episode of “Planet Earth II,” about the series.

Also in this episode: IndieWire senior editor Hanh Nguyen and TV editor Liz Shannon Miller discuss the problems with Netflix’s latest Marvel series, “Iron Fist.”

Listen below!

IndieWire’s “TURN IT ON with Michael Schneider” is a weekly dive into what’s new and what’s now in TV – no matter what you’re watching or where you’re watching it. Each episode features interviews with producers, reviews, essays on the latest buzz and trends, plus a roundup of what’s premiering and what’s returning over the coming week. With an enormous amount of choices overwhelming even the most sophisticated viewer, “TURN IT ON” is a must-listen for TV fans looking to make sense of what to watch and where to watch it.

