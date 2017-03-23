‘Playing God’ Trailer: One Man’s Decisions Effect Lives of Thousands in Hot Docs Premiere — Watch

Focusing on compensation specialist Kenneth Feinberg, "Playing God" centers around his case work and the lives his decisions effect.

Who determines how much we are worth in the wake of a tragedy? Kenneth Feinberg. Called upon by the United States during its most troubling dealings with oil spills, domestic terror attacks, or exposure to chemical warfare, Feinberg determines just at what cost it’s all worth.

READ MORE: Hot Docs 2017 Announces Full Lineup, Including ‘Bee Nation,’ ‘Bill Nye: Science Guy’ and More

Directed by acclaimed German documentarian Karin Jurschick, “Playing God” brings you into the complicated, and at some times cruel, reality of compensation specialist Feinberg. The film examines past cases in which Feinberg has lent his expertise, such as handling the treatment of Vietnamese veterans suffering exposure to Agent Orange, families grieving over lost loved ones consequently from 9/11 or to what degree BP will be held accountable for the largest oil spill in history.

READ MORE: Film Festival Roundup: Hot Docs Announces Special Presentations, AFI FEST Dates 2017 Festival and More

“Cruel justice,” is how Feinberg puts it. This documentary combines stock footage of Feinberg’s most notorious cases with the raw testimonials of the families and citizens directly effected by the decisions he makes.

“Playing God” will be premiering at Hot Docs 2017. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest film news! Sign up for our e-mail newsletter here.