‘Please Tell Me I’m Adopted!’: A TV Icon Gets Covered in Puke in New Amazon Series — Watch

The short-form web series is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

“Please Tell Me I’m Adopted!” — it’s no longer just something you’ve likely said at one point in your life, but also a brand new comedy on Amazon Prime. Created by and starring Nicole Sobchack, “Please Tell Me I’m Adopted!” tells the story of Tiffany Grant (Sobchack), a free-spirited woman who is forced to live with her sister, Emma (played by series co-writer Andie Karvelis) and Emma’s new husband Bob (Ben Kacsandi) after losing her boyfriend, job, and home all on the same day. Season 1 follows Emma as she drags her poor sister and brother-in-law along for her insane adventures, including joining a harem, joining Scientology, and bringing home a “guru” from Venice Beach.

The short-form series has been described as a show in the tradition of “I Love Lucy” with the modern feel of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” In the clip below, we’re teased with just some of the shenanigans we can expect from the first season of the series, with Tiffany and Emma making a mess of a party and their mother, played by the legendary Marion Ross (“Happy Days”).

The seven-episode first season of “Please Tell Me I’m Adopted,” which was realized after a successful Indiegogo campaign, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime in the United States, UK, Germany, Austria, Japan, and India. Check out the hilarious (but possibly nausea-inducing) clip below.

