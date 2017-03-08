‘Pornocracy’ Exclusive Clip: SXSW Documentary Explores How The Internet Has Transformed the Porn Industry

The film will be screening on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at SXSW.

“Pornocracy: The New Sex Multinationals” will have its world premiere on Sunday, March 12, at SXSW. The documentary about the global adult film industry hails from French feminist icon and adult film director Ovidie.

The documentary explores how the Internet has transformed the way porn is made and consumed, and how websites that feature amateur and pirated clips have damaged the porn industry. The film exposes the business of online porn distribution and production, and explores how multinational companies now dominate the global adult industry. The documentary includes interviews with pornographic stars, as well as with executives from the adult film industry.

The film is produced by Marc Berdugo, Elfriede Leca, Serge Khalfon, and Jérôme Pierrat. Barbara Conforti serves as the executive producer of the film.

“Pornocracy: The New Sex Multinationals” will be screening on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at SXSW. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

