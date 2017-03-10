‘Porto’: Anton Yelchin-Starring Romantic Drama Picked Up By Kino Lorber Ahead of SXSW Premiere

The film features the late actor in one of his final roles.

Just two days before its North American premiere at SXSW, Kino Lorber has picked up Gabe Klinger’s romantic drama, “Porto,” featuring the late Anton Yelchin in one of his final roles. The film also stars Lucie Lucas and was penned by Klinger and Larry Gross, it was also executive produced by Jim Jarmusch. The film was shot on Super 8mm, 16mm and 35mm in the eponymous Portuguese city. The film will have its North American debut at SXSW on Sunday night, with other screeners throughout the week.

The film follows Jake (Yelchin) and Mati (Lucas), “two outsiders in the northerly Portuguese city of Porto who once experienced a brief but intimate connection.” Per the film’s official synopsis, “He’s an American loner exiled from his family; she’s a French student abroad with her professor lover. One day they see each other from a distance at an archeological site and then again at a train station and a café, where Jake works up the courage to speak to Mati for the first time, and they embark on a night of carefree intimacy. This experience is looked at years later using fragments from Mati and Jake’s lives apart, both of them still haunted by the powerful moments they shared.”

“Porto” had its world premiere in the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival last fall. It has been acquired for distribution in over thirty countries and has screened at more than twenty film events worldwide, including the International Film Festival Rotterdam, BFI London Film Festival, CPH:PIX, and the Torino Film Festival. The film recently won the award for Best Screenplay in addition to the Belgian TV Prize at the Festival International du Film d’Amour de Mons.

Kino Lorber is planning a fall theatrical release in North America, with a commitment to screen the film both on 35mm and DCP, before a VOD release during the winter.

You can check out a clip from the film below.

