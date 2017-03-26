‘Power Rangers’ Cast Members Want a Female Green Ranger for Sequel

Spoilers for the blockbuster below.

“Power Rangers” had a respectable $40 million opening weekend, according to Deadline, and fans are already clamoring for a sequel. Luckily, the cast already has a bold new idea for a twist on the original story in case of a second installment.

During a post-credits scene, the character Tommy Oliver is teased but never seen. In “Power Rangers” lore, Tommy is the Green Ranger, who starts as an enemy of the team, but later becomes an ally.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dacre Montgomery, who plays Red Ranger Jason Scott, said there has been discussion amongst the cast of a Green Ranger gender swap.

“A lot of the cast and I have discussed that we think it should be a girl,” he said. “It makes it even: three girls, three boys. It’s left blank. It’s a cliff-hanger. Whoever you’re going to drop into that position — whether it’s a girl — it’s inevitably going to create drama. It’ll be interesting to drop that drama into it and see how we all relate to it and work with it.”

Watch the “Power Rangers” trailer below:

