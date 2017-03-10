Back to IndieWire

‘Preacher’ Season 2 First Look Photos: The Road Trip to Find God Makes for Strange Bedfellows

AMC also announced a June return date for the dark supernatural action comedy series.

Skip Bolen/AMC/Courtesy of Sony

This summer, the hunt for God begins in earnest.

AMC’s supernatural adventure series “Preacher” will return for its second season on Monday, June 19, the network announced at Austin’s SXSW Festival on Friday. The second season will be expanded from Season 1’s 10 episodes to 13.

At the end of Season 1, Annville was thrown into chaos when they discovered that God wasn’t going to show up after all. Even worse, He had gone missing, and even the angels didn’t know where he was. But just as the town’s residents were really spiraling into a pit of despair and killing, Annville was destroyed in a methane explosion.

Going into Season 2, preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his gal Tulip (Ruth Nega) and vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) have taken it upon themselves to embark on the open road to find God. Needless to say that this won’t be any ordinary road trip, and Heaven and Hell will be getting involved.

Joining the cast this season are Noah Taylor, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Justin Prentice and Ronald Guttman.

Check out six sneak peek photos from Season 2:

Skip Bolen/AMC

Skip Bolen/AMC

Skip Bolen/AMC

Skip Bolen/AMC/Courtesy of Sony

Skip Bolen/AMC

Before “Preacher” returns on June 19 at 9 p.m. on AMC, catch up on Season 1 On Demand or at AMC. com. All 10 episodes will also be available on Hulu on Tuesday, April 4.

