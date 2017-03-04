‘Prison Break: Resurrection’ Trailer: First Look Behind the Scenes of the Fox Reboot

The reboot of the popular crime-drama series premieres April 4.

The premiere of “Prison Break: Resurrection” is exactly one month away, and Fox has released a brand new promo that takes viewers behind the scenes of the reboot of its popular crime-drama series. The promo trailer features behind-the-scenes footage, as well as interviews with the cast and executive producers, including Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell and the show creator, Paul T. Scheuring.

The 30-minute special also features a look back at the first four seasons, as well a as glimpse ahead at the new season, which was filmed on location in Morocco. “Coming back to do this again, it’s gonna be the biggest version of ‘Prison Break,'” says Scheuring in the video.

Here is the official description of the reboot: Seven years later, thanks to an information provided by T-Bag, Lincoln and Sara discover that Michael, believed dead in 2005, is still alive and, because of ISIS, imprisoned in Ogygia, a prison in Yemen, so they, with the help of Sucre and C-Note, plan an escape to get him out of prison and also out from the country itself.

The cast also includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, and Robert Knepper.

“Prison Break: Resurrection” premieres April 4 at 9/8c on FOX. Check out the new promo below.

