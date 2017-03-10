Producers Guild of America Sets 2018 Awards Date

The PGA Awards are often a helpful predictor for the Oscars, except for that whole “La La Land”/“Moonlight” blindside.

The calendar for next year’s film awards season is filling up fast, as the Producers Guild of America (PGA) adds its annual ceremony to the mix.

The PGA has set its 29th Annual Awards date for Saturday, January 20, 2018, the guild announced on Friday. Go tell Siri to add it to you calendar. It’s a week earlier than this year’s event, which was held on Jan. 28.

READ MORE: PGA Awards 2017: ‘La La Land’ Wins Best Motion Picture in Politically Charged Show

Each year, the more than 7,500 guild members select 10 movies, which often parallel the Oscar nominees. Generally, the PGA winner matches the Best Picture Oscar winner, although this year it did not. Although “La La Land” scored the PGA win, “Moonlight” nabbed the Oscar in an upset that surprised everybody because of a major flub during the presentation.

The awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with producer Donald De Line (“I Love You Man”) and Amy Pascal (“Ghostbusters”) returning as Awards Chairs.

