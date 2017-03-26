‘Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich:’ This ‘New Take’ on the Horror Series Will Star Thomas Lennon and Udo Kier

Charlyne Yi, Barbara Crampton, and Michael Pare are also set to star in the film, written by "Bone Tomahawk" scribe S. Craig Zahler.

The twelfth (!) installment of the “Puppet Master” series, “Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich,” is set to start filming in Dallas next week, and an interesting cast has been revealed. The franchise, which has never previously featured notable acting talent, is bringing an interesting roster to the production: Thomas Lennon, Udo Kier, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, Alex Beh, Barbara Crampton, Tina Parker, Skeeta Jenkins, and Michael Pare are all set to tango with the devious dolls, Variety reports.

This chapter will also be a “new take” on the horror series, which could definitely benefit from a fresh coat of paint. Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund are set to direct the script, which was penned by “Bone Tomahawk” screenwriter S. Craig Zahler. “Reich” is set to amp up both the gore and comedy, as the story follows a toy collector who brings one of the series’ killer dolls to an auction 30 years after the first chapter’s notorious killings. From there, it’s doubtful that the bloodthirsty puppets will play nice.

