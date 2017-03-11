‘Purple Moonlight’: Barry Jenkins Extended Chopped and Screwed Soundtrack After Best Picture Win — Listen

"To celebrate Moonlight's otherworldly Oscars night, [I] got together with Dj Candlestick and extended 'Purple Moonlight,'" Jenkins tweeted earlier this week.

In celebration of the success of his acclaimed drama “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins has released an extended chopped-and-screwed soundtrack that includes a total of 26 remixed songs from the film, including Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Shining,” Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead,” Goodie Mob’s “Cell Therapy” and a version of “Purple Haze” featuring Lloyd.

To create the mix, the filmmaker worked with OG Ron C and the Chopstars, who gave the tracks their chopped-and-screwed treatment. It’s a remixing style created by Houston’s DJ Screw in the 90’s — the sound is accomplished by slowing the tempo of the music down. The album was produced by DJ Candlestick and DJ Slim K.

“Moonlight” follows the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in a tough neighborhood of Miami. The critically acclaimed favorite won three out of the eight Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Writing Adapted Screenplay (Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” on which the film was based).

“To celebrate Moonlight’s otherworldly Oscars night, [I] got together with Dj Candlestick and extended ‘Purple Moonlight,'” Jenkins wrote on Twitter earlier this week. Listen to the complete soundtrack below.

