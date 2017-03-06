New York’s Quad Cinema Will Reopen on April 14

The four-screen theater has been closed for renovations since 2015.

The Quad Cinema will reopen on Friday, April 14, Cohen Media Group announced today. The city’s first multiplex, which has been closed since 2015 and is now under the ownership of CMG, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation that includes state-of-the-art seating, a video wall in the lobby, a wine bar and a retooled aesthetic.

“Not only was the Quad New York’s first multi-screen cinema, it was also a true neighborhood theater, drawing Village audiences with its sophisticated art-house fare,” said Charles S. Cohen in a statement. The Quad first opened in 1972 and, under CMG, seeks to recapture the spirit that used to define it.

“The new Quad will preserve both the welcoming, communal atmosphere and the cultural cachet of the original theater while updating — and upgrading — the moviegoing experience for contemporary cinephiles,” added Cohen. “The redesign will be intimate and luxurious, but most importantly, it’s the range and quality of our programming that will distinguish our identity, bringing people together over a shared love for the movies.”

CMG’s recent theatrical releases include Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman,” which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film, and a restoration of Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust.” Terence Davies’ “A Quiet Passion” and Katell Quillevere’s “Heal the Living” will both screen during the Quad’s first weekend next month, as will a retrospective dedicated to Italian auteur Lina Wertmuller.

