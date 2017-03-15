‘Quantum and Woody’: Russo Brothers Set to Produce Series About World’s Worst Superhero Duo

The sibling director duo is currently working on "Avengers: Infinity War."

Production for the Russo Brothers’ “Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel began this past January. But the sibling director duo already has their next project lined up, and it will be another comic-book adaptation.

According to TheWrap, Joe and Anthony Russo will develop a TV series based on “Quantum and Woody,” the world’s worst superhero duo.

READ MORE: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Footage Teases Marvel’s Biggest All-Star Team-Up Yet — Watch

The duo behind Marvel’s “Captain America” franchise will develop the series with Valiant Entertainment. They will executive produce alongside Mike Larocca and Valiant’s Dinesh Shamdasani. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the screenwriters behind “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” will also be among the executive producers of the show, and will pen the pilot script.

READ MORE: ‘Legion’ Star Aubrey Plaza Explains Her Role Was Originally Meant for a Man

Here is the official description of the comic book series co-created by writer Christopher Priest and illustrator Mark Bright:

“Once upon a time, Eric and Woody Henderson were inseparable. Adopted brothers. Best friends. Brilliant minds. Years later, they are estranged siblings, petty rivals, and washed-up failures. But when their father’s murder leads them into the throes of a life-altering scientific accident, Eric and Woody will find themselves with a whole new purpose – and a perfectly legitimate reason to wear costumes and fight crime. Go big or go home, folks! Quantum and Woody are coming!”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.