‘Queen of the Desert’ Trailer: Werner Herzog’s Biopic Starring Nicole Kidman is Finally Set for American Release

“Queen of the Desert,” Werner Herzog’s epic biographical film on the life of British journalist and adventurer Gertrude Bell, is finally set to hit American theaters and VOD on April 14, and a new trailer has dropped to promote the release. The starry feature, with a lead performance by Nicole Kidman and supporting turns from Robert Pattinson, James Franco, and Damian Lewis, first premiered at the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival to decidedly negative reviews.

Herzog spoke with IndieWire in 2015 about finding the right cast to tell Bell’s story.

“I think I’m good at casting and that’s a very decisive part of what I do,” he said. “And Nicole Kidman is the ideal. She gives a performance that is unprecedented. I have not seen anything like this at least in a whole decade from any actress in any film. So it’s of a phenomenal caliber. It’s easy to say you take a star that has a certain market value…No, it’s not like that. There has to be chemistry. If there is no texture between actors, you end up with a stillborn baby. And her texture with James Franco and the chemistry with Damien Lewis, I knew it would work. And it does. That’s a key to casting.”

Herzog wrote and directed the film, which was shot in Morocco and Jordan.

Watch the trailer below:

