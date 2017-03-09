‘Raw’ Exclusive Clip: The Hunger Is Palpable In Julia Ducournau’s Provocative Feminist Body Horror — Watch

Garance Marillier pockets a bloody burger in this scene from the French director's stunning feature debut.

Even the most dedicated horror fans may find themselves shielding their eyes during “Raw,” the galvanizing feature debut from French writer/director Julia Ducournau. The image of a sopping meat patty soaking through the pockets of a dirty lab coat, as seen in this exclusive clip obtained by IndieWire, is a mere fraction of the provocation in store.

“Raw” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in spring of 2016 before causing a stir at the Toronto Film Festival that fall, where it played against other genre films in the festival’s Midnight section. The film stars Garance Marillier as a young veterinarian student coming to terms with her cannibalistic desires after living a life of peaceful vegetarianism.

Ducournau uses the genre art film to explore themes of female sexuality and coming of age. The cannibalism is a metaphor, though for what exactly Ducournou prefers to leave open-ended. In a director’s statement, she wrote: “The body is the door to the mind.” The clip features Marillier alongside Rabah Naït Oufella loading up on meat in the school cafeteria.

Take a look:

“Raw” is being distributed by Focus Features. It opens in select cities on March 10th.

