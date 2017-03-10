Richard Linklater and Cate Blanchett Will Finally Begin Filming ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ This Summer

Maria Semple‘s novel centers around an agoraphobic architect who goes missing.

Richard Linklater made headlines last month by announcing he’d direct Robert Downey Jr. in a new untitled project, but it appears he’s making some time to work with two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett first.

Linklater originally boarded an adaptation of Maria Semple‘s novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” two years ago, with Cate Blanchett coming on board to star in the lead role in November 2015. News around the project has remained virtually silent ever since, but now production is gearing up to start this summer.

The book centers around an agoraphobic architect who goes missing and the journey her 15-year-old daughter goes on to try and find her. “The Spectacular Now” and “The Fault in Our Stars” screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber wrote the original script, though Linklater probably made some touch ups. Stephen Feder, who last worked with Linklater on “Everybody Wants Some!!,” will serve as executive producer.

The production’s start date was confirmed at the Texas Film Awards on Thursday night. A walk-on role in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” was being auctioned off to support the Linklater-founded Austin Film Society and ended up being sold for $42,000. No additional cast members have been announced, though expect the ball to get rolling quickly as summer approaches.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” will mark Linklater’s first film since “Everybody Wants Some!!” was released last spring. Cate Blanchett has numerous films set for release this year, including superhero blockbuster “Thor: Ragnarok” and experimental art film “Manifesto.”

