‘Rise:’ Short Film Starring Anton Yelchin To Be Made Into a Feature — Watch the Original Here

Producers Johnny Lin and Brian Oliver obtained the feature rights from Warner Bros.

The Sci-fi short “Rise,” starring the late Anton Yelchin and directed by David Karlak, will be made into a feature. Producers Johnny Lin (“Bernie”) and Brian Oliver (“Black Swan”) —from Filmula and Cross Creek, respectively— obtained the feature rights from Warner Bros., as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The short is based on a screenplay written by Karlak with by Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan (“Saw” films, “The Collector”). Here is the official description of the short film: A dystopian future, where man’s attempt to create artificial intelligence has spun wildly out of control, leading to a war between man and machine.

“Brian and I are extremely excited to have an opportunity to build a film franchise based on David Karlak’s wildly popular short. I hope this is the start to a long-lasting financing and producing relationship.” Lin, told THR. Lin is the executive producer for Tom Cruise’s upcoming film “American Made.”

Watch the original short film below.

