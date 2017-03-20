Rob Lowe Channels ‘X-Files’ for A&E Unscripted Supernatural Investigation Series

This summer on “The Lowe Files,” the truth is out there for the “Grinder” actor and his sons.

Rob Lowe will trust no one… except his sons this summer.

The Emmy-nominated actor will star in A&E’s “The Lowe Files” with his sons Matthew and John Owen, the network announced Monday. As the title suggest, the show will do its best “X-Files” attempt to investigate the unexplained, ranging from unsolved legends to ancient eerie stories over the course of nine episodes.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” Lowe said in a statement. “When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFO’s, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real… or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

In the family adventure series, the Lowes will travel across the country to get answers to the stories they loved the most growing up. Thanks to the guidance of top experts, the Lowes will conduct scientific investigations, use high-tech monitoring equipment and take in-depth training courses. Some of their missions include exploring an alien base 2,000 feet underwater, working with a famous shaman, investigating an abandoned (and possibly haunted) boys reformatory and trying their hand at Remote Viewing, the practice of identifying images from great distances without the image in front of them. Both of Lowe’s sons are in their early 20s.

“Watching Rob, Matthew and John Owen take this awesome adventure together, something that has long been a part of their family narrative, is the kind of organic programming that our viewers respond to best,” said A&E’s EVP and Head of Programming Elaine Frontain Bryant. “Their explorations will certainly lead them to dynamic and exciting places, but a nostalgic journey for a father and his sons is what’s at the heart of the series’ underlying mission.”

“The Lowe Files” will premiere sometime this summer on A&E.

