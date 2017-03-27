‘Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg’ Trailer: Raw Doc Explores Millennial Traversing of A Comedic Icon — Watch

From the early days of "SNL" to the modern 21st century, comedic icon Robert Klein is still at it with new material and live performances.

A comedic genius who inspired some of the greats, Robert Klein has conquered comedy since the early days of “Saturday Night Live.” “Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg,” directed by Marshall Fine is set to premiere on the Starz network on March 31, and we’ve got your first look at the exclusive trailer.

According to the official synopsis, “‘Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg’ blends vérité and archival footage with fresh interviews to look at Robert Klein in the 21st century – still performing, still creating new material, now an icon but forever an influence on a generation of comedians. The film offers an affectionate profile of a comedy giant, capturing the humanity that brought his humor to life and made his comedy a touchstone for a generation.”

Some of the many comedians interviewed in the film are Billy Crystal, Bill Maher, David Steinberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Melanie Roy Friedman, Jay Leno, Don Rickles, and Ray Romano.

Watch the trailer for “Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg” below.

