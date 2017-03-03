Rod Stewart Apologizes For Making ‘Game Of Thrones’ Parody That Looked Like ISIS Video

Perhaps Rod Stewart should have added a little more "Game Of Thrones" iconography to his homage video.

Rod Stewart has found himself in the center of a little controversy after he made a supposed “Game of Thrones” parody that more or less resembled an ISIS beheading video. The since-deleted clip was posted to his wife’s Instagram page and depicted Stewart pretending to slice open his friend’s throat. The Instagram video immediately drew criticism for looking like an ISIS video, and some of it can still be seen here via BBC.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’: New George R.R. Martin Short Story Coming This Year

The 72-year-old singer has issued an apology, saying his actions were “misrepresented” and that he was simply recreating the infamous Red Wedding sequence from “Game Of Thrones.”

“From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out ‘Game of Thrones,’ we were simply larking about pre-show,” Stewart’s official apology reads. “Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Stewart is currently on a world tour, and the video was made before his show in Abu Dhabi.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.