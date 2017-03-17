Rooster Teeth Exclusive Trailer: Get Inked By An Amateur In New Documentary ‘The Tattooist’ — Watch

"Red Vs. Blue" voice actor Geoff Ramsey tried to tattoo his co-workers in the trailer for Rooster Teeth's latest feature documentary.

The voice behind the long-running animated series, “Red Vs. Blue,” will step on camera to host a deep dive into tattoo culture in the latest feature documentary from Rooster Teeth, “The Tattooist.”

This is the fifth feature documentary from the Austin-based digital studio, which has a robust online following. The studio previously released “The Meme Machine,” which dug up the human stories behind Internet memes. In “The Tattooist,” the heavily inked Geoff Ramsey (credited as Geoff Lazer Ramsey in “Red Vs. Blue”), explores the sub-culture of tattoos and takes a master class from a well known tattoo artist.

“The world of tattoos is kind of exploding right now,” says Ramsey in the trailer. “The medium is being pushed, and the spectrum of what a tattoo is and means has just gone crazy.” As part of his master class, Ramsey hopes one of his Rooster Teeth co-workers will let him test out his new skills on them.

“Luckily, Rooster Teeth — a company that started with essentially three or four idiots, is now a company with over 250 idiots,” he says as he goes looking for subjects.

Check out the new trailer:

“The Tattooist” comes out March 24th, on Rooster Teeth FIRST.

