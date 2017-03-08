‘Rough Night’ Trailer: Scarlett Johansson Has the Ultimate Bachelorette Party in Female-Driven Comedy — Watch

The Lucia Aniello–directed comedy opens in theaters June 16.

Columbia Pictures has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy “Rough Night.” The all-female cast features Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer. The film is directed by Lucia Aniello, who co-wrote the script with her “Broad City” and “Time Traveling Bong” writing partner, Paul W. Downs.

READ MORE: ‘Geostorm’ Trailer: Gerard Butler Tries to Save the World in Dean Devlin’s Upcoming Disaster Thriller

In “Rough Night,” five former best friends who grew apart after college reunite to throw Jess (Johansson) the ultimate bachelorette party. They travel to Miami, where they drink lots alcohol, do drugs and accidentally kill a male stripper inside their hotel room.

“It’s a movie about friendships,” Aniello told BuzzFeed News. “It was really more about honing in on our experience of having friendships from high school and college that have evolved and maybe gotten a little bit distant and what does it feel like when you reconnect with those people? Are people excited to be reunited? Are they resentful? What is that experience like?”

READ MORE: ‘Metamorphoses’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: Things Get Mythical in Christophe Honoré’s New Film — Watch

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Ty Burrell, Dean Winters and Colton Haynes. “Rough Night” opens in theaters June 16. Watch the trailer below, via BuzFeed News.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.