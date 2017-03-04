Russia Considering ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Ban After Gay Character Reveal

A 2013 legislation prohibits "gay propaganda" among minors.

“Beauty and the Beast” is due to be released in Russia March 16. However, Russian fans may not get to watch the live-action film, as the country may ban its screening over LeFou’s much-talked about “gay moment.” Russian officials have come under pressure to check if the re-imagining of the 1991 Disney classic violates a 2013 legislation, which prohibits “gay propaganda” among minors.

READ MORE: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Actor Josh Gad Says Script Didn’t Reveal That ‘LeFou Is Gay’

According to the BBC, Member of Parliament Vitaly Milonov urged Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky to screen the film before it hits theaters to check for any “elements of propaganda of homosexuality” and to “take measures to totally ban” it if any gay propaganda were found. Meanwhile, Medinsky vowed to take action if any homosexual propaganda were found in the movie.

READ MORE: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Review: Disney’s Animated Classic Gets A Needless Makeover

Earlier this week, an Alabama theater announced that it would not be screening Bill Condon’s movie, after the director revealed that Josh Gad’s character, LeFou, has an “exclusively gay moment,” as he comes to turns with his real feelings for Gaston. Condon’s reveal has sparked a great deal of buzz online surrounding the film, which opens in the US March 17.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.