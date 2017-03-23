Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Couldn’t Stop Giggling During Epic Oscar Gaffe

"I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head," the actor said.

This year’s Oscars saw the biggest mistake in the history of the Academy Awards when Warren Beatty announced Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” as the Best Picture winner when, in reality, the award belonged to “Moonlight.” While on stage to receive the award that ended up not belonging to his film, Ryan Gosling caught everybody’s attention for his reaction to the whole chaos: he just couldn’t stop giggling.

The actor had not offered any explanation for his reaction until Wednesday. “What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt,” Gosling said while speaking at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head.”

He continued, “And then I just heard, ‘Oh ‘Moonlight’ won,’ and I was so relieved that I started laughing,. But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that ‘Moonlight’ won, I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a ground breaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized.”

And, while his film did not win Best Picture, the actor said he was excited for Barry Jenkins’ film. “I fucking love ‘Moonlight,'” the actor said. “God, I love ‘Moonlight’ so much. I am so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ And of course, it was an amazing thing to hear ‘La La Land.‘ I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture, but we are so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ I think it is one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself.”

