‘Salt and Fire’ Exclusive Clip: Michael Shannon and Gael Garcia Bernal Unite to Save the World in Werner Herzog’s Thriller

The film hits theaters April 4.

“Salt and Fire” premiered last year at the Shanghai International Film Festival, before screening in the Special Presentations section during the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, the thriller written and directed by Werner Herzog (“Queen of the Desert”) is ready for its theatrical debut in April.

READ MORE: ‘Salt and Fire’ Trailer: Werner Herzog and Michael Shannon Team Up In New Eco-Thriller

Based on the story “Aral” by journalist and fiction writer Tom Bissell, the film follows ecologists Laura (Veronica Ferres) and Dr. Fabio Cavani (Gael Garcia Bernal) who travel to the South American country of Bolivia to research an impending volcanic eruption. Once there, they are kidnapped by Matt Riley (Michael Shannon) and his henchmen. Eventually, both sides must come together to prevent the volcano from destroying everything in its path.

READ MORE: ‘Coco’ Trailer: Gael García Bernal Goes Full Pixar in Celebration of Mexican Culture — Watch

The exclusive clip sees Dr. Cavani and Laura being kidnapped by Riley and his cronies. Watch the exclusive clip below.

“Salt and Fire” will be released in theaters by XLrator Media April 7. The film will be available on VOD and iTunes April 4.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.