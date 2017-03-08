Samuel L. Jackson Has One Problem With ‘Get Out’: The Star Should Have Been an American

Daniel Kaluuya, the lead in Jordan Peele's thriller, is English.

Never one to mince words, Samuel L. Jackson offered a very specific criticism of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” during an interview with New York’s Hot 97 radio station: The main character should have been played by an American. “There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” the Oscar nominee said. (Daniel Kaluuya, the film’s star, is English.) “I tend to wonder what ‘Get Out’ would have been with an American brother who really feels that.”

“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years,” added Jackson. “What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but [not everything].” Seemingly in response, “Star Wars” and “The Circle” star John Boyega tweeted, “Black brits vs African American. A stupid ass conflict we don’t have time for.”

As noted by Vulture, Kaluuya seems to have anticipated this criticism. “I know what it means to be stopped by police. I’ve been stopped by police a lot,” he said when asked about playing an American. “I’ve been to so many parties in England and in America that’s exactly like that, where you’re kind of like seen as Other. When you’re just living your life, and you have to adopt the Other in order to understand and navigate the society.”

