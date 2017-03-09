Samuel L. Jackson Reenacts His Career — ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Star Wars’ and More on ‘Late Late Show’

The prolific actor delivered his Jules Winfield vengeance monologue flawlessly.

On Wednesday night’s “The Late Late Show,” Hollywood’s busiest actor Samuel L. Jackson gave the audience a taste of just a fraction of his impressive career. He and James Corden decided to reenact scenes from 32 of the films (including his eight MCU films rolled into one scene, and his “Star Wars” films combined) on his 100+ film resume.

Using a chroma key visual effects screen, various wigs and hats, rolling furniture and a slew of props, the duo became quick-change artists who were able to switch from one character to another in an instant. It was all pretty damn impressive, especially when you add in the lines they had to memorize from scene to scene.

CBS

The actor went for the fan service first, delivering his signature monologue from his Oscar-nominated performance in “Pulp Fiction.” Despite the godawful wig, Jackson still has it. When he gets to the line, “And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who atom to poison and destroy my brothers,” it’s clear why he continues to get work. He’s both masterful and has a sense of humor.

Other highlights from the epic walk down cinematic memory lane: Jackson yelling, “Hold onto your butts!” before Corden arrives in dino disguise; sorting laundry in “The Incredibles” and the blatant plug for “Kong: Skull Island.” (Everywhere in theaters this Friday, March 10. Go see it!)

Check out the shenanigans below:

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

