‘Sand Castle’ Trailer: Nicholas Hoult Is a War Boy Once Again in Netflix Original — Watch

Henry Cavill and Logan Marshall-Green co-star.

The Netflix Originals will continue until morale improves. The streaming giant has several on the docket in the next few months, including the Iraq War drama “Sand Castle.” Inspired by screenwriter Chris Roessner’s own experiences, the film stars Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill and Logan Marshall-Green. Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Sand Castle’ First Look Photos: Netflix Drama Follows American Soldiers Trying to Win Over Iraqi Locals

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in Iraq in 2003, ‘Sand Castle’ follows a group of American soldiers in the early days of the second Gulf War. Bearing witness to the heat and the horror is the inexperienced Private Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), who together with several fellow soldiers is ordered to the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station damaged by U.S. bombs. But as Ocre discovers, in an atmosphere where resentment and anger fester, trying to win the hearts and minds of the locals is a task fraught with danger. It’s here, in the streets, squares and schools that he discovers the true cost of war.”

READ MORE: 7 New Netflix Shows to Binge Watch in March 2017, and The Best Episodes of Each

Glen Powell, Beau Knapp and Neil Brown Jr. co-star in the film, which was directed by “A Wolf at the Door” and “Narcos” helmer Fernando Coimbra. “Sand Castle” is available to stream on Netflix beginning April 21.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.