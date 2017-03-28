Sarah Paulson Nominates Herself to Play Donald Trump in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’

It remains to be seen who will play the barefooted Kellyanne Conway.

Back when Ryan Murphy announced that the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” would be inspired by the 2016 presidential election, it was only natural to assume that some of his frequent collaborators would take on the roles of the politicians who brought actual horror into our lives over the past year. Among Murphy’s frequent collaborators is Sarah Paulson, who knows what character she’d like to play — but it’s not who you’d expect. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paulson said she’d like to play the cheeto-commander himself.

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” she said. “Why not? That’s an acting challenge, to be sure.” Paulson’s frequent collaboration with Murphy might have suggested an appearance as Hillary Clinton — after all, she did rock a pantsuit before in her Emmy-winning role as Marcia Clark. However, she believes she could play the 45th President, which wouldn’t be entirely out of the question, given Murphy’s subversion of the ordinary.

Adding to the possibility of the unusual casting is Melissa McCarthy’s game-changing turn as Sean Spicer on “SNL.” And Paulson confirmed one thing we knew for sure: “Whatever the angle [Murphy’s] going to take, it will be unique.”

In February, Murphy had stated that the new season would be an allegorical take on the recent presidential election and that Clinton and Trump would not actually appear as characters on the show. However after joking that when he saw Paulson, he thought of Kellyanne Conway, he has revealed that both Trump and Clinton would appear in the new season but wouldn’t be the focus of the show.

Season 7 of “American Horror Story” is expected to debut this fall on FX.

