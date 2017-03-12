‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows Us What Happens When Men Write About Feminism — Watch

Ace and Jake are here to explain microaggressions.

March 8 marked International Women’s Day, which many observed by participating in A Day Without a Woman. That apparently includes the entire female cast of “Saturday Night Live” as well as Scarlett Johansson, who hosted last night’s episode; as such, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney took it upon themselves to write a sketch with a feminist bent in solidarity with their female castmates.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: Scarlett Johansson And A Cute Pug Can’t Distract Us From Impending Doom

The joke, of course, is that they totally whiff it. Taking place in a restaurant, it finds Ace (Mooney) and Jake (Bennett) aghast (and maybe a little more surprised than they should be) at a number of disturbing truths: that women are frequently harassed, get paid less than men, only account for 28% of the Senate, and so on and so forth. Meanwhile, Johansson and Aidy Bryant are mostly confined to looking on as Ace and Jake go back and forth — the occasional “thank you for saying that” makes up most of their dialogue.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Imagines ‘Independence Day’ in the Trump Era

“I’m sure every woman in this restaurant has a story about microaggressions,” explains Bennett at one point. Mooney agrees, saying that all six of the women at the table next to him “probably has a story to tell”…and then walking away before any of them can do so. Watch below, and wait for the Lorde cameo (not that she gets to say much either).

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.