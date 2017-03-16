‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Go Live in All Time Zones for Final Four Episodes of Season

The final four episodes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne Johnson.

Starting April 15, for the first time ever, “Saturday Night Live” will air live across the country for the final four episodes of this season. “SNL” alum Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the show on April 15, followed by Chris Pine on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13, and Dwayne Johnson, who will host the season’s final show on May 20. Each episode will air live at 11:30pm ET, 10:30pm Central, 9:30pm Mountain, and 8:30pm PT.

“‘SNL’ — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making ‘SNL’ one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

NBC recently announced plans to extend SNL into the summer. Also, in August, the network will air four half-hour broadcasts of “Weekend Update,” hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

