‘Saturday Night Live’ Imagines ‘Independence Day’ in the Trump Era

Alec Baldwin has said that his time playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” may soon come to an end, but for now he remains our late-night impersonator-in-chief. The actor returned to “SNL” during last night’s cold open, which envisioned an alien invasion à la “Independence Day.” Watch below.
Following an inspirational pep talk delivered by a military leader (Kenan Thompson), Baldwin’s Trump enters the scene — but it isn’t exactly a repeat of Bill Pullman’s famous speech from the 1996 blockbuster. He treats the occasion as an excuse for a rally, of course, and his reaction to the news that aliens have destroyed California rings painfully true: “So then I won the popular vote?” (Told that everyone in the state is dead, he doubles down: “Even Arnold?”) And as it turns out, Trump may or may not have business ties on the planet that attacked Earth — making him reluctant to admit that they’ve actually done so.
Scarlett Johansson hosted last night’s episode, which saw her play Ivanka Trump in a faux perfume ad titled “Complicit” and also find out that her dog is a Trump supporter. After another hiatus, the show returns April 8 with Louis C.K. as host.
