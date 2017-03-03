IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 138) – 2017 Oscars Winners and Losers

The 2017 Oscar ceremony has come and gone. And it was, well, interesting.
We’re still reeling from the shocking finale and how the Academy is processing it. But that wasn’t the only momentous development on Sunday. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss their experiences attending the ceremony and what it means for the future prospects of this year’s winners and losers. Plus: You’ll never believe who won the office pool.
Listen to the full episode above.
