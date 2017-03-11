IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 139): Richard Linklater & Friends on the Austin Film Society’s Bright Future

Awards season is behind us, and SXSW is just kicking off, so this is not a big news week in the film world. With Anne Thompson on vacation, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn found some impromptu guests for this week’s brief episode of Screen Talk. As the Austin Film Society looks ahead to the launch of its new theater later this year, AFS founder Richard Linklater joined longtime AFS CEO Rebecca Campbell and head of film Holly Herrick to discuss the genesis of the venue and the challenges involved in working in the exhibition space.
