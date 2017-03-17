IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 140) – Why SXSW 2017 Was a Big Year

SXSW is many things to many people: a film festival, a music festival, a platform for new television programming, a great place to eat tacos. More than anything else, SXSW is a window into the way the entertainment landscape is constantly shifting — and how those changes resonate across different media. At this year’s SXSW, IndieWire dug deep into both the film and TV lineup, so that’s the focus of this week’s Screen Talk.
With Anne Thompson on vacation, deputy editor and chief critic Eric Kohn is joined by TV critic Ben Travers and Filmmaker Toolkit editor Chris O’Falt to discuss many of the festival highlights, from “Baby Driver” to “Dear White People,” and what they tell us about the ongoing relationship between movies and television. (We hope readers will excuse the occasional echo in this week’s recording, which was a byproduct of our spacious Austin apartment.)
Listen to the full episode above.
Screen Talk is available on iTunes.
