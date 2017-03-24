IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Movies Versus Television — Which One Has the Upper Hand? (Screen Talk Episode 141)

Plus: Here's what we think about an unseasonal string of box office successes this early in the year.

It’s no secret that television casts a big shadow these days. Even the biggest cinephiles tend to watch a lot of episodic efforts. But what does that mean for the future of cinema, especially for those of us on the frontlines, watching new movies at film festivals?

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk. As Anne Thompson returns from a post-Oscars vacation in Mexico and Eric Kohn shares his highlights from SXSW, the pair reflect on the movies they’ve enjoyed at both places and why they didn’t belong on the small screen.

Then, they turn their attention to a rash of box office successes that seem to be working on the big screen, from “Beauty and the Beast” to “Logan.” What do these triumphs at the multiplex tell us about the future of the medium?

And finally: What’s the name of that Peter Berg movie we can’t seem to recall in the opening minutes? You’ll have to wait until the end to see if we can remember it.

