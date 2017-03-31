IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk: Episode 142) – CinemaCon 2017 Highlights and Cannes Predictions

Every year, conversations about the future of film distribution change a little bit. New players like Netflix and Amazon complicate an ever-evolving range of release strategies, while major studios struggle to adapt. This year, Anne Thompson went to CinemaCon in Las Vegas and heard a lot of different perspectives on the state of the theatrical marketplace. That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk. Thompson and Eric Kohn also debate possible selections form the upcoming Cannes lineup.
Listen to the full episode above.
