Diddy’s Revolt TV Sued for Discrimination Against Caucasian Employees

A lawsuit claims older white employees were fired and replaced by inexperienced black employees.

Diddy’s Revolt TV is facing legal action over claims of racist treatment.

In a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit obtained by Page Six, a group of white employees are taking on Sean Combs’ Revolt TV, claiming they were fired because they weren’t young and black. Douglas Goldstein and four other white producers on “The Breakfast Club,” Revolt’s small-screen version of their popular talk-radio program, say that they were treated “worse than other employees who were younger and African-American.”

Among the complaints are Executive Vice President Val Borland treating the white team with rudeness and condescension, while black employees who exhibited unprofessional behavior were never chastised, her brother Anthony Borland harboring “animosity” towards them, and production manager Charisse McKenzie allegedly defending the lack of punctuality of the show’s guests by claiming a white producer “did not understand the ‘culture’ of the show’s guests and on-air personalities.”

The worst part? The suit claims that when these “older” white employees — all are over 39 — were canned, they were replaced by inexperienced black employees.

“These claims are without merit and have previously been dismissed by the [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission],” an attorney for Revolt TV said.

Revolt launched in October 2013. At a 2014 panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, then-CEO Keith T. Clinkscales said that the channel “delivered a music content platform, one that covers today’s most important artists, while providing news, background, and most importantly, insight, on the entire world of music.”

