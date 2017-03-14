‘Serial’ Follow-Up Crime Podcast ‘S-Town’ Gets Release Date and Teaser — Listen

Your next great podcast obsession is almost here.

Let the binge begin. From the creators of “Serial” and “This American Life” comes “S-Town,” a new murder mystery podcast launching all episodes on March 28th.

The series will last for seven episodes, and centers around the case of an Alabama man who contact “This American Life” to complain about a wealthy man in his small Alabama town who was bragging that he got away with murder. As producers dug around, news of a second murder reached them, which led them down a mysterious trail involving family feuds and a search for hidden treasure.

The preview is fittingly sparse on details, but opens with Sarah Koenig’s voice, which will be familiar to “Serial” listeners. She introduces Brian Reed, host of “S-Town” and a longtime “This American Life” producer. Reed opens by describing the mechanics of repairing antique clocks, and the clues left behind by each repair, which are called “witness marks.” He finishes: “I only learned about all this because years ago, an antique clock restorer contacted me and asked me to help him solve a murder.”

Intrigued? Give it a listen.

