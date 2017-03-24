Seth Meyers Calls Out Donald Trump for Stealing Signature ‘Weekend Update’ Gags — Watch

"I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not,” President Trump said in an interview with TIME Magazine.

Seth Meyers has a message for Donald Trump: “I didn’t mind when you talked dirty with Billy Bush, or told Russia to hack Hillary’s emails. But when you start stealing bits from ‘Weekend Update’ anchors – it is on!”

The “Late Night” host’s message for Trump follows an interview the president gave earlier this week to TIME Magazine, where he defended some controversial comments and claims he has made in the past, most of which are unsubstantiated.

“I tend to be right. I’m an instinctual person, I happen to be a person that knows how life works,” Trump said in the interview, which came out on Thursday’s issue of the magazine, with a cover that bore the title: “Is Truth Dead?”

But, what really got to “Saturday Night Live” alum Meyers, who hosted “Weekend Update” from 2003 to 2014, was when Trump told TIME’s Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer, “Hey look, in the meantime, I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not,” a line he may have taken from Chevy Chase, who used to open the “Saturday Night Live” segment with the catchphrase “I’m Chevy Chase . . . and you’re not.”

Meyers added, “Also, I happen to know this isn’t the first time you’ve done this!” Check out the clip below.

