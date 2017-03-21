Seth Meyers: Hillary Clinton Has an Arya Stark-esque Hit List of Names She Recites

The “Late Night” host delved into other oddities from Monday's James Comey hearing.

James Comey spoke out of turn again, and there’s one person that Seth Meyers knows is watching very closely.

On the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Closer Look segment Monday night, the host delved into the lengthy hearing earlier in the day in which the FBI director told the House Intelligence Committee that his agency is investigating the links between the President’s campaign and Russia’s interference in the November election.

READ MORE: The Politics of Funny: Comedians Grapple With Their Approach After the Gloom of Trump’s Inauguration

Comey claimed he wouldn’t speak about the matter in any more detail since, “As you know our practice is not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations. We just cannot do our work well or fairly if we start talking about it while we’re doing it.”

Of course, this whole hearing about how the FBI was investigating at all has already had an effect, much like last year’s letter to Congress that the FBI was investigating emails on Hillary Clinton’s email server, just two weeks before the election. Such announcements are inconsistent with Justice Department policy, and even though Comey claimed by Nov. 6 that the emails were cleared, the damage to Clinton’s campaign was done.

Meyers drew a parallel to “Game of Thrones” and said, “I’m not saying Comey caused Clinton the election, but his name is definitely on the list that Hillary mutters like Arya Stark when she’s walking in the woods.”

For those who need a “Game of Thrones” reminder, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) recites a list of names of people that she will kill someday for revenge. Incidentally, that’s some quality Photoshopping in the image above, and in a way, that’s the closest Westerosi equivalent to a pantsuit.

Watch below to see who else should be on Clinton’s hit list, and to see the rest of Meyers’ thoughts on the “Southern White House,” the bizarre college football analogy and whether the President reads:

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.