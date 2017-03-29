Seth Meyers Thinks Donald Trump and ‘The Dude’ Are Strikingly Similar — Watch

Meyers used a well placed 'Big Lebowski' clip to potentially ruin your favorite Coen brothers movie.

While it may seem like a stretch (one you might not want to make), Seth Meyers drew a pretty convincing parallel between the most chill dude and the least chill president on “Late Night” last night.

In his “Closer Look” segment, Meyers took a deep dive into the strange press conference delivered by Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee David Nunes last week. Quoting from Trump’s Time Magazine interview about Nunes, Meyers reads: “They have a lot of information on tapping…a lot of information has just been learned…he just got this information. This was new information.”

Meyers then sets up “a condensed version” of the comments, before playing a clip of Jeff Bridges as The Dude, delivering one of his endlessly quotable lines: “I’ve got information, man. New shit has come to light!”

READ MORE: Aaron Sorkin Clarifies His Comments on Hollywood’s Diversity Problem

“Now that you think about it, The Dude and Trump have a lot in common,” Meyers adds. “They both have bath robes. They’re both obsessed with their rugs. And they both love White Russians.” Later on in the segment, Meyers made another hilarious comparison, suggesting the whole debacle sounds like a Steve Carell comedy titled “High Nunes.”

Check it out in the clip below, (The Dude arrives at around 3:50):

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.