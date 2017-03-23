Shia LaBeouf Says America Is No Longer Safe For His Anti-Trump Art Installation

The actor moved his HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US art installation to England, but it has been compromised yet again.

Last month, Shia LaBeouf was forced to relocate his anti-Trump art installation HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US from New York’s Museum of the Moving Image to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Then, on March 8, the actor was forced to relocate again, this time placing a flag in an “unknown location.” Now, the actor and the art’s co-creators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner have moved the 24/7/365 live-stream to the UK-based Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT). The museum plans to host a flagpole flying a “He will not divide us” flag and stream it live on hewillnotdivide.us for the duration of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist,” LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner said in a statement posted on the FACT website. “We are proud to be continuing the project at FACT, an arts centre at the heart of the community.”

However, the art installation has been compromised yet once again, just one day after finding a new home. According to HeatStreet, the flag has been removed from the pole on top of the FACT museum by members of the online bulletin board 4chan.

