‘Silence’: Martin Scorsese Discusses His Long-Gestating ‘Passion Project’ in Exclusive Digital Release Featurette — Watch

Diehard fans of Martin Scorsese (Scorsese-heads? Scorseiacs?) may already know what a labor of love his most recent film “Silence” was, but it’s still always a joy to hear the director talk about his long-in-the-making “passion project” in a new featurette.

The featurette, which will be included on the upcoming “Silence” Digital HD release, features Scorsese, Andrew Garfield, co-screenwriter Jay Cocks, and consultant Father James Martin, S.J. talking about the thirty years it took to make the film.

“What kept me going during those years was finding the theme of the picture,” Scorsese said. “Which really is a theme in my life.”

“Silence” debuts on Digital HD on March 14. Check out our exclusive featurette below.

