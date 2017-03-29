‘Silicon Valley’ Season 4 Trailer and Poster: Is This the End of Pied Piper?

Daniel Clowes designed the new key art.

It just doesn’t get any easier for the Pied Piper team. After innovating the middle-out algorithm and surviving Hooli’s latest attempt to destroy them, it appears the “Silicon Valley” crew are turning against one another in the upcoming season of HBO’s essential comedy. Daniel Clowes (“Ghost World”) has designed a poster for the show, and a new trailer is available. Both can be found below.

Season four appears to begin with the revelation that Richard (Thomas Middleditch) is quitting Pied Piper, the company he founded. Among the highlights of the trailer: Erlich (T.J. Miller) mansplaining the concept of mansplaining to two women, a surprise appearance by Haley Joel Osment and literally everything Jared (Zach Woods) says and does. The entire main cast is returning for season four: Middleditch, Miller, Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang.

The fourth season of “Silicon Valley,” which consists of 10 episodes, will premiere on April 23.

